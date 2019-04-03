Major whose wife is missing, presumed dead freed from jail

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — An Air Force major based in San Antonio who is charged with evidence tampering related to his wife’s disappearance in February has been released from jail.

Andreen McDonald was last seen alive Feb. 28. Her husband, Andre McDonald, was arrested on the tampering charge in March after investigators discovered he had bought a shovel, an ax, gasoline and a burn barrel then tried to destroy the receipts. Investigators also found blood and hair in their bathroom, according to court records.

Authorities believe the 29-year-old businesswoman is dead.

The 40-year-old major was released from Bexar County Jail Tuesday after posting $300,000 bail, the San Antonio Express-News reported. Bail was originally set at $2 million.

State District Judge Frank Castro placed Andre McDonald under full house arrest and ordered him to wear an electronic monitoring device. McDonald is also barred from visiting their home or contacting their 6-year-old daughter.

Authorities have not found any substantive clues to Andreen McDonald’s whereabouts after weeks of searching, including on Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis, where they suspect Andre McDonald went after his wife disappeared.

