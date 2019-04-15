Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Man accused of assaulting teens is indicted on new charges

April 15, 2019 7:55 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — New charges have been filed against a Washington, D.C, barbershop owner accused of posing as a Howard University student and sexually assaulting incapacitated teenagers.

The Washington Post reports 35-year-old Julian Everett was indicted last week on charges related to a fourth victim. That victim’s age is unclear.

Prince George’s County police said three teenagers, ages 16 to 18, reported going on a date with Everett and losing consciousness after having alcohol. Police say they were then assaulted. Two teens were Howard students.

County State’s Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Denise Roberts says the fourth victim came forward after news about Everett’s March arrest.

Allegations against him date back to at least 2001, including a case in which he was convicted of kidnapping a transgender woman. Everett’s attorney declined to comment.

