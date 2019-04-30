Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Man accused of beating dog, setting it ablaze in Tennessee

April 30, 2019 1:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CAMDEN, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a Tennessee man accused of beating a dog with a hammer and a baseball bat, then dousing the animal with gasoline and setting it on fire.

Benton County Sheriff Ken Christopher told WZTV-TV Cody Shay Townsend is charged with aggravated animal cruelty, aggravated burglary and trespassing. Christopher says the dog survived Sunday’s attack and is recovering, but may lose an eye.

The sheriff says the dog confronted Townsend, who was apparently trying to get into a house and that’s when Townsend attacked the animal.

The suspect is being held at the Benton County jail. It wasn’t immediately clear whether he has an attorney.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

Information from: WZTV-TV, http://www.wztv.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|7 AIAA DEFENSE Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Wounded service members at Walter Reed welcome some friendly visitors

Today in History

1992: First flight of NASA's space shuttle Endeavour launches

Get our daily newsletter.