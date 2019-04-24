Listen Live Sports

Man arrested in spate of Wi-Fi kiosks vandalism in NYC

April 24, 2019 8:57 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Police have arrested a man on criminal mischief charges for smashing up New York City’s flashy sidewalk Wi-Fi kiosks.

New York City police on Wednesday said the suspect, identified as 41-year-old Juan Rodriguez, was seen on surveillance video hurling bricks or other objects at 42 LinkNYC kiosks in Manhattan over the last week.

Information on his lawyer wasn’t immediately available.

One of the videos, recorded April 16 by a camera on a kiosk near Times Square, shows a bearded man in a blue, long-sleeve T-shirt walking up and tossing a brick at the camera.

New York City has more than 1,800 of the 9-foot (3-meter) tall, narrow kiosks. That includes about 1,100 in Manhattan.

The kiosks feature large video boards and provide free Wi-Fi service and ports to charge phones.

