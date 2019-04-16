Listen Live Sports

Man asks judge to toss statements in killings of 4 on farm

April 16, 2019 4:56 pm
 
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A man who rejected a plea deal in the killings of four men found buried on a suburban Philadelphia farm wants prosecutors barred from using statements he made to investigators.

Twenty-two-year-old Sean Kratz is accused of helping his cousin Cosmo DiNardo lure the victims to the farm in 2017, ambush and kill them, burn their bodies and crush one with a backhoe before burial. Prosecutors say the cousins went for cheesesteaks afterward.

DiNardo pleaded guilty to murder in exchange for multiple life sentences, but Kratz rejected an offer calling for a 59- to 118-year sentence.

Defense attorney A. Charles Peruto Jr. argues Kratz didn’t fully understand the deal’s conditions and his statements shouldn’t be used at trial.

A judge Tuesday rejected prosecutors’ bid for testimony from Kratz’s former attorney.

