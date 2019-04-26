Listen Live Sports

Man convicted in compound bow-and-arrow shooting death

April 26, 2019 9:05 am
 
CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — A man accused of using a compound bow and arrow to shoot and kill another man has been convicted of aggravated manslaughter.

Timothy Canfield was also found guilty Thursday of hindering and a weapons count. The 31-year-old Berlin man now faces up to 55 years in prison when he’s sentenced May 16.

Camden County prosecutors say Canfield shot Kereti Paulsen in January 2013.

They say the 25-year-old Cape May Court House man was walking away from a verbal argument that had involved several people when Canfield shot him. An arrow pierced one of Paulsen’s veins and he bled to death.

Prosecutors say Canfield made a 911 call after the shooting and pretended to be Paulsen. They also said Canfield provided false information and hid the compound bow and arrows.

Canfield said he acted in self-defense.

