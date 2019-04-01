Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Man convicted in double homicide now accused of killing wife

April 1, 2019 3:59 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — A man convicted in a double homicide in Texas is now accused of killing his wife in Tennessee.

News outlets report Benito Montemayor was arrested Sunday on charges including first-degree murder and being a fugitive from justice. Murfreesboro police say officers responding to a call about a domestic incident that morning found Judith Montemayor dead. Authorities say Judith Montemayor’s cause of death is pending an autopsy.

Police say Benito Montemayor was also wanted on outstanding warrants from Texas related to a parole violation in the double homicide case. Details of that case and his subsequent conviction are unclear.

Benito Montemayor is being held without bond at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|10 7th Border Security & Intelligence...
4|10 Internal Audit Basic Training Workshop
4|11 AFCEA Bethesda Breakfast: Delivering...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US soldiers train in Germany for expert medical badge

Today in History

1970: Apollo 13 launched to moon

Get our daily newsletter.