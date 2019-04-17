Listen Live Sports

Man convicted of killing couple at their car dealership

April 17, 2019 10:33 am
 
CLEVELAND (AP) — A man who represented himself in his trial on charges that he killed a couple at their used car dealership in Cleveland has been convicted and could be sentenced to the death penalty.

The Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County prosecutor’s office says in a news release that a jury found 31-year-old Joseph McAlpin guilty Tuesday night of aggravated murder and other charges in the April 14, 2017, slayings of Trina Tomola and Michael Kuznik.

Authorities say McAlpin shot and killed the couple and their dog and stole a car.

McAlpin pleaded not guilty. He told jurors that there were inconsistencies in the testimony against him and that he’s “not a monster.”

A message seeking comment was left Wednesday for an attorney who acted as standby counsel for McAlpin.

