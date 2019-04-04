Man faces 20 years in prison for shooting girl in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — An 18-year-old Florida man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the shooting death of a 7-year-old girl who was caught in crossfire.

The state attorney’s office in Jacksonville said Wednesday that Trevonte Montie Phoenix faces up to 20 years in prison for the Aug. 11 death of Heidy Rivas Villanueva as she sat in a car with her father and younger sibling. She was struck by a bullet during a gunfight between two groups.

Heidy’s father had dropped her mother off at a store and parked the car to wait for her to return. The Florida Times-Union reports the family moved to Florida to escape violence in Honduras.

Phoenix was among five people arrested. One is awaiting sentence, two are awaiting trial and one is awaiting arraignment.

