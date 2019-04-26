Listen Live Sports

Man gets 115 years for Indiana woman’s 1998 rape and murder

April 26, 2019 3:10 pm
 
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man has been sentenced to 115 years in prison for the 1998 rape and murder of an Indianapolis woman whose body was found partially burned.

A Marion County judge sentenced 61-year-old Johnny Jones on Friday in the slaying of 26-year-old Kenya Edwards. Her killing was a cold case until 2015 when DNA from evidence collected from her body was matched to Jones.

A jury had convicted Jones this month of sexual assault and murder.

Police found Edwards’ partially burned body inside a home on Indianapolis’ east side in November 1998.

Her wrists and legs were bound with electrical cords, and officers found signs of a struggle inside the home along with a rear broken window.

An autopsy determined that Edwards had died from thermal burns and smoke inhalation.

