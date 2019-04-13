Listen Live Sports

Man guilty of killing wife after son finds body years later

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been convicted of the 1993 murder of his wife, which was witnessed by their then-toddler son who found his mother’s buried body 21 years later.

The Florida Times-Union reports that a jury found Michael Haim guilty of second-degree murder Friday for killing 23-year-old Bonnie Haim.

Their 3-year-old son Aaron told police his father had shot his missing mother, but no body was found and Michael Haim was not charged.

Now known as Aaron Fraser after his adopted family, he later won a wrongful death lawsuit against his 53-year-old biological father and got his home.

Fraser was removing the pool in 2014 when he found his mother’s remains. Haim was soon arrested.

Haim could get seven years, but prosecutors want a life sentence at next month’s hearing.

