Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Man punches attorney in head after being convicted of murder

April 13, 2019 1:19 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A Tucson man just convicted of murder in the stabbing death of his girlfriend waited until jurors left the courtroom before turning and punching one of his defense lawyers in the side of the head.

The Arizona Daily Star reports that sheriff’s deputies then wrestled 28-year-old Chet Jack Wadsworth Maley to the floor as additional deputies ran into the courtroom Friday.,

When court resumed, Maley wasn’t in the courtroom and paramedics arrived to tend to attorney Craig Kessler.

The judge presiding over the case then granted a motion by another defense lawyer to allow public defenders to withdraw as Maley’s counsel and appointed a contracted attorney to represent Maley in his May 13 sentencing in the killing of Roxanne Ortiz and in an assault case stemming from the courtroom attack.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy musician plays his sax at a Pacific Partnership event

Today in History

1995: Truck bomb explodes at federal building in Oklahoma City

Get our daily newsletter.