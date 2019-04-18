Listen Live Sports

Man surrenders in death of teen daughter shaken in infancy

April 18, 2019 2:45 pm
 
PITTSBURGH (AP) — A Pennsylvania man has turned himself in to face a criminal homicide charge after the death of a teenage daughter he injured when she was an infant.

Authorities say 37-year-old Ariden Jackson surrendered around noon Thursday to Allegheny County detectives. It’s not clear whether he has an attorney to speak for him.

Authorities say Jackson told police in May 2005 that he shook 4-week-old Janiya in an apartment in the community of McKees Rocks, near Pittsburgh, because she would not stop crying.

Police say doctors called the injuries life-threatening and “likely to cause long-term developmental disability.” Court documents indicate Jackson pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and child and reckless endangerment.

Police say that the now-13-year-old girl died in February of “complications of a seizure disorder resulting from remote abusive head trauma.” The death was ruled homicide.

