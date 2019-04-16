Listen Live Sports

Michigan AG to review 2015 fatal shooting by ICE agent

April 16, 2019 4:39 pm
 
DETROIT (AP) — Michigan’s attorney general will look into the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man by a U.S. customs agent during a 2015 police raid in Detroit.

Laura Moody, chief of staff for Attorney General Dana Nessel, says in a letter to Terrance Kellom’s family that the case “will be reviewed by an experienced criminal attorney.”

Police have said Kellom was shot after lunging at the agent with a hammer at his father’s home. His father, Kevin Kellom, has disputed that account. The agent wasn’t charged.

Nabih Ayad, a lawyer representing Kellom’s family, says an officer who earlier said Kellom had a hammer changed his story while under oath in the family’s civil suit against the agent.

The Wayne County prosecutor’s office said last week that it was reviewing new information in the case.

