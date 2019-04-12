Listen Live Sports

Mississippi man pleads guilty in 2017 cross-burning

April 12, 2019
 
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man has pleaded guilty to a charge involving the burning of a cross near the homes of African American residents.

The U.S. Department of Justice, in a news release Friday, said 37-year-old Louie Bernard Revette entered the plea to one count each of interference with housing rights, a federal civil rights violation, and using fire during the commission of a federal felony.

Revette acknowledged recruiting someone to help him build a cross to burn near the home of a juvenile victim in a predominantly black area of Seminary, Mississippi. He also admitted building the cross to threaten, frighten and intimidate the residents because of their race.

Revette faces up to 20 years in prison and a $500,000 fine on the two charges. Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 20.

