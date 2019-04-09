Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Mom, 2 others indicted in case of chained Alabama teen

April 9, 2019 3:59 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (AP) — The mother of a 13-year-old boy found naked and chained at an Alabama home has been indicted on a charge of aggravated child abuse, along with two other family members.

The Montgomery Advertiser reported Monday that the charges against the boy’s mother, stepfather and grandmother were upgraded from torture/willful abuse of a child. Two uncles are accused of aiding and abetting the abuse.

Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger said an anonymous report in September led authorities to the family’s home, where the boy was naked and chained to a door. The boy and his siblings, aged 3 and 12, were removed from the home.

The women remained jailed as of Monday. The stepfather previously posted bail and was free as of Monday. He’s being tracked by an ankle monitor.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

Information from: Montgomery Advertiser, http://www.montgomeryadvertiser.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|18 Federal Contracting Network
4|18 TECHEXPO Polygraph Only Hiring Event
4|22 MODSIM World 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps’ Silent Drill Platoon visits San Francisco

Today in History

1983: Suicide bomber destroys US embassy in Beirut

Get our daily newsletter.