Nanticoke Indian Tribe asks for town marker on tribe history

April 8, 2019 8:15 am
 
MILLSBORO, Del. (AP) — The Nanticoke Indian Tribe has asked the Delaware town of Millsboro for a historical marker detailing the tribe’s history and contributions to the town.

Delaware State News reported Saturday that the Millsboro council unanimously approved the proposal for the state historical marker and is now putting together a committee to handle it. If granted by the state, the marker would be placed along the Indian River at Cupola Park.

The tribe lacks federal recognition, but Chief Natosha Norwood Carmine says its members were the earliest inhabitants of what is now Millsboro. The tribe’s website says their ancestors’ first recorded contact with Europeans was in 1608, when Capt. John Smith and his crew were sailing along Chesapeake Bay and encountered them along the Kuskarawaok River.

Information from: Delaware State News, http://delawarestatenews.net

