New Mexico school to parents: No student hoodies allowed

April 29, 2019 12:03 am
 
CHAPARRAL, N.M. (AP) — Officials at a southern New Mexico elementary school are facing criticism after sending a letter to parents about a ban on students wearing hoodies.

KVIA-TV in El Paso, Texas, reports parents last week received a letter from Sunrise Elementary in Chaparral, New Mexico, with a warning not to send students to school in “hoodies coats or other non-weather appropriate clothing.”

The letter says students will have hoodies taken away if they bring them to school.

Parents say they are confused about the letter and want school officials to clarify if hoodie sweaters are allowed.

The Gadsden Independent School District said in a statement that the new policy does allow students to wear that clothing in the morning hours, which normally has chilly temperatures.

