Officials: New Orleans police officer shot, wounded

April 12, 2019 8:33 am
 
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Officials say a New Orleans police officer is expected to recover after being shot in the leg.

Police say the suspected gunman is in custody after the Thursday night gunfire.

Jonathan Fourcade of the New Orleans Emergency Medical Services told reporters the officer had a leg wound that was serious but not considered life-threatening.

At a news conference, Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson told reporters the officer was responding to a report of a suspicious person who was possibly armed at a gas station. Ferguson says the officer was trying to pat the person down when the two began struggling. The suspect then fired a gunshot. Ferguson says the bullet was lodged in the officer’s right calf.

The officer hasn’t been identified. Ferguson said he’s a three-year veteran of the force.

