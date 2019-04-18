Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Ohio patient death settlement offers called ‘unreasonable’

April 18, 2019 3:19 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Lawyers representing patients who died after an intensive care doctor allegedly ordered them excessive doses of painkillers are calling settlement offers by an Ohio hospital system unreasonable.

The Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System fired William Husel (HYOO’-suhl) in December. It found he ordered potentially fatal doses for 29 patients over several years.

Columbus law firm Leeseberg & Valentine, which represents several of the patients’ families, said Thursday it’s proceeding with lawsuits against the system despite being willing to settle early on.

The firm called offers by the hospital system’s insurance carriers “unreasonable, offensive, and disrespectful” of the impact of the deaths.

Advertisement

Mount Carmel declined to comment. The system has publicly apologized and put employees on leave pending further review. Those on leave include pharmacists, nurses and managers.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|27 Luke's Wings Heroes Gala
4|28 World Health Care Congress (WHCC19)
4|28 GITEC Emerging Technology Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors together heave USS Ross mooring line

Today in History

1984: President Reagan visits China

Get our daily newsletter.