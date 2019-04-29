Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

‘One of the worst cases’: Alabama man accused of girl’s rape

April 29, 2019 4:16 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MILLBROOK, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man is accused of raping a 5-year-old girl, who was hospitalized and underwent surgery following the attack.

News outlets report 28-year-old Steven Sarandon Barnes was arrested over the weekend on charges including first-degree rape and chemical endangerment of a child.

Millbrook Police Chief P.K. Johnson says authorities responded Thursday to a Prattville hospital for a report of a sexually assaulted child. He says she underwent surgery, and he believed the girl was in stable condition as of Saturday.

Authorities identified Barnes as the suspect and later arrested him in the neighborhood where the attack happened.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Johnson says this is one of the worst cases he’s seen in his 31 years in law enforcement. Barnes is being held on $106,000 bail. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|6 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard prepares for decontamination in joint military and civilian training

Today in History

1935: FDR signs executive order creating Works Progress Administration (WPA)

Get our daily newsletter.