OU Regents Chair: Investigation of Boren was fair, objective

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The chair of the University of Oklahoma Board of Regents says an outside investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct by former OU President David Boren was fair and objective, although none of its findings have been released.

OU Board of Regents Chairwoman Leslie Rainbolt-Forbes said Tuesday the investigation by the Jones Day law firm was launched after “multiple individuals” alleged inappropriate conduct. Rainbolt-Forbes didn’t name Boren, but his attorneys have confirmed he was the target of the probe.

Regents discussed the report behind closed doors for six hours.

Former OU student Jess Eddy claimed Boren made unwanted sexual advances and touched him inappropriately when he worked for the former Oklahoma governor and U.S. senator . Boren has denied wrongdoing.

Eddy said Tuesday he has no confidence in the university’s investigation.

