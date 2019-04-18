Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Paddleboarder guilty of assaulting surfer in wave dispute

April 18, 2019 7:59 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A paddleboarder has been convicted of assault for hitting a surfer with his paddle during an argument over a wave off the Southern California coast.

KNSD-TV says Paul Konen was convicted Thursday in San Diego and could now face up to seven years in prison.

Prosecutors say Konen attacked surfer Kevin Eslinger last June at Sunset Cliffs in San Diego during an argument over a wave.

Authorities say Eslinger was struck so hard that he suffered brain damage and still has speech problems.

Advertisement

The defense said Konen acted in self-defense.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|27 Luke's Wings Heroes Gala
4|28 World Health Care Congress (WHCC19)
4|28 GITEC Emerging Technology Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors together heave USS Ross mooring line

Today in History

1984: President Reagan visits China

Get our daily newsletter.