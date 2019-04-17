Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Parents charged in suspected starvation death of 2-month-old

April 17, 2019 10:01 am
 
< a min read
Share       

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis woman has been sentenced to seven years in prison for the 2017 starvation death of her 2-month-old daughter.

Court records say 28-year-old Janet Ringer was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to one count of neglect. Ringer and the baby’s father, William Moss, were charged last year with neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

The Indianapolis Star reports that the Indiana Department of Child Services faced scrutiny after the child’s death, which occurred hours after four child welfare workers visited the infant’s home. At least one of them expressed concern about the child’s well-being but didn’t report it to authorities.

Coroners determined the baby died on Aug. 21, 2017, from malnutrition and dehydration.

Advertisement

Moss is scheduled for trial in May.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|24 Cybersecurity Technical Excellence...
4|26 Mid-Atlantic Marketing Summit DC 2019
4|26 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors together heave USS Ross mooring line

Today in History

1984: President Reagan visits China

Get our daily newsletter.