Parents of 2 teens killed in crash with driver, 99, get $11M

April 10, 2019 8:55 pm
 
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A federal jury in Florida has awarded $10 million to the parents of two teenagers killed in a head-on crash with an RV driven by a 99-year-old Michigan man, bringing the total to $11 million.

The Palm Beach Post reports the verdict came back Wednesday, following a two-day trial. Authorities say trucking executive and developer Walter Roney was driving the wrong way on a Fort Pierce divided highway in February 2018 when he crashed into 17-year-old Britney Poindexter and 18-year-old Santia Feketa’s pickup truck.

The girls died in the crash. Roney died three days later.

Besides the $10 million from Roney’s estate, the parents previously reached a $1 million settlement with Roney’s girlfriend, 75-year-old Carolyn Bruns. That lawsuit asserted she was acting as Roney’s caregiver and could’ve saved the girls.

Information from: The Palm Beach (Fla.) Post, http://www.pbpost.com

