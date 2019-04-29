Listen Live Sports

Police: Argument over dog poop leads to Kentucky shooting

April 29, 2019 4:57 am
 
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Police in Kentucky say an argument over dog poop ended with a man shooting a woman in the face and repeatedly shooting another man.

The Courier Journal reports 38-year-old Glenn Gholar Jr. has pleaded not guilty to first-degree assault in the Friday shooting. Louisville police say the two wounded people suffered serious injuries and were expected to survive as of Sunday.

Officers say Gholar and the two people were arguing about dog feces in a yard when he shot them. They say he fled in a vehicle and was pulled over by police, who then saw a revolver in “plain view” in the car.

Gholar was jailed as of Sunday night. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer. A hearing in the case is set for May.

Information from: Courier Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com

