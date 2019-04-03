Listen Live Sports

Police: ‘Beware of goose!’ after campus parking lot attack

April 3, 2019 9:16 am
 
YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Police at Eastern Michigan University have issued a warning: “Beware of goose!”

The department says potentially aggressive geese have been spotted on campus and issued the warning when posting a video on Instagram showing one goose attacking and chasing a person in a school parking lot.

Police say the attack happened on the north end of the school’s campus in Ypsilanti. Two geese are nesting in the area, and the birds are protective.

University spokesman Geoff Larcom says it’s not unusual for geese to nest on campus this time of year. He says several students have reported goose attacks, but no injuries have been reported.

Larcom tells MLive.com: “A few students have tried to take selfies of the geese when they are hissing, but we advise against that.”

