Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Officials: Charge against woman beaten by man to be dropped

April 3, 2019 3:41 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas County district attorney’s office says it will not prosecute a black woman after police earlier had charged her with criminal mischief following a confrontation with a white man who beat her.

A spokeswoman for the office said Wednesday that it will not prosecute 24-year-old L’Daijohnique Lee on a criminal mischief charge.

Dallas police had charged Lee earlier this week following her confrontation last month with 30-year-old Austin Shuffield over a parking dispute.

Video recorded by a witness shows a man striking Lee with at least five blows to the head. Police say Lee shattered a windshield on Shuffield’s pickup moments after the assault.

Advertisement

Shuffield is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a felony.

A police affidavit says Shuffield claimed to fear for his life after Lee threatened to call friends who would shoot him.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|14 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
4|15 Cross Domain Technical Forum
4|16 2019 Human Systems Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines train with rockets to ensure combat readiness

Today in History

1861: Confederate soldiers fire on Fort Sumter, sparking Civil War

Get our daily newsletter.