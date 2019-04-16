Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Police: Gunman, 1 other dead in Tennessee mall shooting

April 16, 2019 8:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police say a man apparently fatally shot a Pennsylvania woman and wounded a Massachusetts man outside an outlet mall near Great Smoky Mountains National Park before killing himself.

The gunman was identified as 21-year-old Leon Steven Jones of Newport-Sevierville, Tennessee.

The woman was 24-year-old Olivia Katel Cunningham of York, Pennsylvania. The wouded man, 75-year-old John Marr of Templeton, Massachusetts, was taken to University of Tennessee Medical Center. His condition wasn’t known.

Sevierville police spokesman Bob Stahlke says all three were shot with a semiautomatic handgun. Investigators say it appears the shooter didn’t know either victim, who weren’t related.

Advertisement

Stahlke earlier told the Knoxville News Sentinel that there was no longer any threat, and the Tanger Outlets mall remained open except for a small area cordoned off as a crime scene.

___

Information from: Knoxville News Sentinel, http://www.knoxnews.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|24 American Conference Institutes 5th...
4|24 Cybersecurity Technical Excellence...
4|25 Federal Sales Boot Camp
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors together heave USS Ross mooring line

Today in History

1990: Hubble Space Telescope placed in orbit

Get our daily newsletter.