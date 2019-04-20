Listen Live Sports

Police: Man slashed in neck, officer hit by minivan in melee

April 20, 2019 9:33 am
 
FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Police say a man was slashed in the neck during a fight at a hookah bar on Long Island and a police officer helping him was hit by a minivan.

The violence erupted before 3 a.m. Saturday at the Mystique Gardens hookah bar in Farmingdale.

Nassau County police responded and found a man with slash wounds to his neck. The injured man ran to a parking lot and collapsed.

Police say that while officers were helping the slashing victim a minivan drove through the lot and struck a parked Nissan. The Nissan spun and hit a woman. The minivan hit one of the officers and the slashing victim.

The officer, the slashing victim, the woman and two more people injured in the original melee were all taken to hospitals.

