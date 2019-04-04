Listen Live Sports

Police search for suspect after officer shot at traffic stop

April 4, 2019 2:17 pm
 
ABBEVILLE, La. (AP) — Louisiana State Police say they’re searching for a man suspected of shooting an Abbeville police officer.

Authorities say the female officer was shot after a traffic stop Wednesday night. Abbeville Mayor Mark Piazza tells local media that she was flown to a hospital and was in stable condition.

State police spokesman Thomas Gossen told reporters that the suspect is considered armed and dangerous. He says anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911.

Abbeville is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Lafayette.

