Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Police: Texas man fatally shot his children, sister-in-law

April 24, 2019 9:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — The man whom officials say shot and killed his young children and his sister-in-law before shooting himself had just taken a job with Child Protective Services and was in training to be a CPS investigator.

Fort Worth police Sgt. Joe Loughman said Wednesday investigators believe 32-year-old Ronald Parra shot and killed 45-year-old Melinda Mercado, 4-year-old Alyssa Parra and 23-month-old Michael Parra before turning the gun on himself. Parra’s wife found their bodies Monday in the family home in northern Fort Worth.

No motive has been released.

CPS spokeswoman Marissa Gonzales said Ronald Parra was hired March 18 and was being trained to be an investigator.

Advertisement

The couple had been married since August 2013 and court records showed no sign of estrangement. Ronald Parra had no criminal record.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|6 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard assists Border Patrol in Texas

Today in History

1802: Washington, D.C. incorporated as a city

Get our daily newsletter.