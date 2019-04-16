Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Police: Texas man offered $200 to beat transgender woman

April 16, 2019 11:01 am
 
< a min read
Share       

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas police say a man was offered $200 to beat a transgender woman in an attack that was recorded as a crowd gathered to holler and watch.

A police affidavit released Monday says the woman accidentally backed into a vehicle before the driver of that vehicle pointed a gun at her and refused to let her leave unless she paid for the damage.

Police say that as a crowd gathered, someone offered $200 to 29-year-old Edward Thomas to beat the woman, who suffered a concussion, fractured wrist and other injuries.

Police say a second person stomped on the woman’s head in Friday’s attack but hasn’t yet been charged.

Advertisement

Thomas was being held Tuesday at the Dallas County jail on a charge of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. Jail records don’t indicate whether he has an attorney.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|24 American Conference Institutes 5th...
4|24 Cybersecurity Technical Excellence...
4|25 Federal Sales Boot Camp
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines participate in free jump exercise

Today in History

1990: Hubble Space Telescope placed in orbit

Get our daily newsletter.