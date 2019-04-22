Listen Live Sports

Prosecutors examine video altercation between teen, deputies

April 22, 2019 5:26 pm
 
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Prosecutors are examining the actions of a Florida sheriff’s deputy who slammed a pepper-sprayed teen’s head into the ground.

Broward County State Attorney Mike Satz announced Monday that his staff will meet Tuesday with the 15-year-old student who had an altercation with two deputies.

The deputies had responded to a fight Thursday outside a suburban Fort Lauderdale McDonald’s where 200 students gathered. Sheriff’s office reports say the 15-year-old picked up a phone belonging to a student being detained.

Video shows Sgt. Greg LaCerra sprayed the teen after he stood up and appeared to say something to him. LaCerra then threw the teen to the ground, where Deputy Christopher Krickovich jumped on him, slammed his head twice and punched him.

Krickovich was placed on restricted duty. His union says his actions were in self-defense. The teen wasn’t seriously hurt.

