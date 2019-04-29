Listen Live Sports

Parents of slain boy agree to give up custody of other son

April 29, 2019 6:43 pm
 
WOODSTOCK, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois mother and father charged with murder in the death of their 5-year-old son have agreed to let the state’s child welfare agency care for their younger son.

JoAnn Cunningham and Andrew Freund Sr.’s younger son was taken into Illinois Department of Children and Family Services custody following the disappearance of Andrew “AJ” Freund. AJ’s body was found last week, and Cunningham and Freund charged with murder among other counts.

The (Crystal Lake) Northwest Herald reports McHenry County prosecutors have filed a petition to terminate Cunningham and Freund’s parental rights to the younger boy. A court-appointed advocate is to meet with the younger boy and submit a report about his well-being.

Cunningham and Freund reported AJ missing April 18. His plastic-wrapped body was found Wednesday in a shallow grave.

Information from: The Northwest Herald, http://www.nwherald.com

