Punching Easter bunny who broke up fight has rap sheet

April 23, 2019 11:40 am
 
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — It turns out an Easter bunny in Florida who was hailed as a hero for intervening in a fight between a man and woman has a rap sheet.

The Tampa Bay Times reports Antoine McDonald is wanted in New Jersey.

Police in South Brunswick, New Jersey, say McDonald and an accomplice were caught on surveillance cameras burglarizing a car in September 2018.

Dover, Delaware, police say McDonald was also arrested there in 2017 after he and two others were accused of committing two armed robberies.

Bystanders videotaped McDonald in the bunny suit intervening in the fight Sunday night in Orlando by punching the man. The fight was broken up by a police officer and no arrests were made.

McDonald tells Orlando television station WKMG that he tries to avoid fights.

Information from: Tampa Bay Times (St. Petersburg, Fla.), http://www.tampabay.com.

