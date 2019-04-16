Listen Live Sports

Report: Sick student’s bag filled with empty whisky bottles

April 16, 2019 5:18 am
 
UNION, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a South Carolina middle schooler who passed out in class last week had a backpack filled with nine empty mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky.

The State reports the Union County Sheriff’s Office report says a search of the 13-year-old’s bag also revealed another half-empty mini bottle and two unopened bottles.

The report says the boy took the whisky from his unwitting grandfather and passed out an undetermined number of bottles to other Sims Middle School students.

It says he appeared to be drunk at school and was vomiting and moving unsteadily. He was hospitalized and later released.

He was arrested and charged with drunkenness and liquor law violations possession at the school. The report says he was then released into his mother’s custody.

