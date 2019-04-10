Listen Live Sports

San Diego pardons 130,000 who owe library fines

April 10, 2019 9:13 pm
 
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A California city is closing the book on library fines.

KNSD-TV says San Diego officials announced Tuesday that they will pardon 130,000 residents who racked up about $2 million in fines for overdue books.

City leaders and the San Diego Public Library Foundation say the fines cost more in staff time to collect than they earned. In addition, nearly 74,000 people were barred from using their local public libraries because their overdue fines exceeded the $10 limit.

Officials say they want to improve access to libraries, especially for those in low-income communities.

Nine months ago, the San Diego Public Library eliminated late fees for overdue books. Instead, people who don’t return items after several automatic renewals will be charged the cost of replacing them.

