Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Sentencing in terrorism case to focus on man’s mental state

April 28, 2019 9:40 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — A man convicted of trying to detonate what he thought was a bomb by a Chicago bar in 2012 is set to be sentenced.

A focus at a multiday sentencing hearing that starts Monday will be Adel Daoud’s mental health before and after his arrest in an FBI sting. An undercover agent supplied the fake bomb.

In Friday filings, prosecutors recommended a 40-year prison term. Defense attorneys asked that Daoud be released as soon as a treatment program ensuring his mental health can be developed. They noted that he’s been in jail for seven years.

The 25-year-old was temporarily deemed mentally unfit for trial after a judge concluded he sincerely believed shadowy figures were out to get him.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Daoud in November entered the equivalent of no-contest plea to all charges.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|6 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard prepares for decontamination in joint military and civilian training

Today in History

1935: FDR signs executive order creating Works Progress Administration (WPA)

Get our daily newsletter.