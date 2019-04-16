Listen Live Sports

Sheriff: 2 Mississippi men arrested after videotaped beating

April 16, 2019 7:55 pm
 
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi sheriff says two men have been arrested in an assault captured on video and shared on social media.

Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley tells WDAM-TV that 32-year-old Landon McCaa and 28-year-old Tomas Sion Brown are charged with aggravated assault. The two Waynesboro men are jailed pending scheduled court appearances Wednesday to consider bail.

The video shows one man unexpectedly punching a second man outside a house early Saturday. After the initial punch, the attacker forces the victim to the ground and repeatedly punches him in the head.

Ashley says McCaa threw the punch shown on video. He says Brown attacked later but isn’t seen on video.

The sheriff says authorities are investigating the attack and who shot the video.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the men had lawyers.

