Correction: Mississippi-Small Plane Crash story

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (AP) — In a story April 14 about a plane crash that killed three people in Mississippi, The Associated Press, relying on information from a Federal Aviation Administration spokesman, reported erroneously that the crash occurred about 10:30 p.m. Saturday. The plane departed Oxford, Mississippi, about 3 p.m. Saturday, and the FAA spokesman says an investigation will seek to determine the time of the crash. The local sheriff says the wreckage was found about 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Sheriff: 3 die in small plane crash in northern Mississippi

A sheriff says three people were killed when a twin-engine jet crashed over the weekend in some north Mississippi woods, not immediately clear if weather was a factor

Advertisement

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (AP) — A sheriff says all three people aboard a twin-engine jet were killed when it crashed in some woods in northern Mississippi.

Union County Sheriff Jimmy Edwards tells news outlets that those killed were pilot Tommy Nix and wife Merline Nix of Belmont, Mississippi, and co-pilot Jarrod Holloway of Booneville, Mississippi.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Rick Breitenfeldt tells The Associated Press that the Rockwell Sabreliner 65 aircraft departed University Oxford Airport in Mississippi about 3 p.m. Saturday and crashed between New Albany and Blue Springs. Edwards says his office received a call shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday that the plane was missing from radar, and investigators found the wreckage about 9:30 p.m.

The jet was bound for Alabama’s Marion County-Rankin Fite Airport from Oxford.

Severe storms were sweeping through Mississippi on Saturday, but Breitenfeldt says it was not immediately clear if weather was a factor in the crash.

He says the FAA and the National Transportation Safety board will investigate.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.