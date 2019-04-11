Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
Sheriff: Carjacker fatally shot; sergeant’s head grazed

April 11, 2019 7:51 pm
 
DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Florida deputies fatally shot a carjacking suspect who shot and grazed the head of a sheriff’s sergeant.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood told a news conference the shooting happened Thursday afternoon near DeLand following a chase across the county.

Authorities say the unidentified suspect stole a woman’s pickup truck at gunpoint in Deltona. Chitwood says the man brandished a gun as deputies chased him and tried to flee on foot after they destroyed the truck’s tires with stop sticks.

A group of deputies eventually surrounded the man. Chitwood says Sgt. Tommy Dane and four other deputies exchanged gunfire with him. Dane was grazed and the carjacking suspect was shot multiple times.

Police didn’t release the races of the deputies or the carjacking suspect.

Chitwood says Dane was awake and alert after the shooting.

