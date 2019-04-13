Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sheriff: Man wounds deputy, shoots himself dead hours later

April 13, 2019 5:57 pm
 
BYHALIA, Miss. (AP) — A north Mississippi man has killed himself and wounded a sheriff’s deputy in a standoff.

Marshall County Sheriff Kenny Dickerson tells local news outlets that a deputy confronted an unnamed man as part of a drug investigation Friday evening. Dickerson says the man fled and the deputy chased him to a house in Byhalia.

The man got out of his vehicle and shot the deputy at least twice. The man barricaded himself in the house while the wounded deputy was taken by helicopter to a Memphis, Tennessee, hospital, where he’s expected to recover.

Deputies cut power to the house during the hours-long standoff. Dickerson says the suspect emerged about 10:30 p.m., asked to speak to the sheriff, then shot himself.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will take over the investigation.

