Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

4 small earthquakes hit different parts of Alaska

April 22, 2019 1:17 am
 
< a min read
Share       

VALDEZ, Alaska (AP) — Four small earthquakes hit different parts of Alaska over the weekend, according to an earthquake monitoring center.

At 6:04 p.m. Sunday, a magnitude 3.1 earthquake hit a spot 26 miles (42 kilometers) east of Knik-Fairview, a town of about 900 people in the Anchorage metropolitan area, the Alaska Earthquake Center said. The earthquake had a depth of 20 miles (33 kilometers.)

At 11:48 a.m. Sunday, a magnitude 3.0 earthquake hit the Prince William Sound region of Alaska, the center said. The earthquake struck a spot about 24 miles (39 kilometers) northwest of Valdez, which has about 3,900 residents. Residents of Valdez felt it, the center said. The earthquake had a depth of 11 miles (18 kilometers.)

At 10:31 p.m. Saturday, a magnitude 5.1 earthquake hit the Andreanof Islands region of Alaska, which is about 11,200 miles west of Anchorage. This earthquake had a depth of about 8 miles (13 kilometers).

Advertisement

At 7:39 p.m. Saturday, a magnitude 2.9 earthquake hit a spot 4 miles (7 k9ilometers) southwest of Sterling, a town of about 5,600 people, the center said. The earthquake had a depth of about 22 miles (35 kilometers) and was felt in Sterling.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|28 World Health Care Congress (WHCC19)
4|29 Military Healthcare Event
4|30 2019 APG Advanced Briefing to Industry
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard aircrew adjusts helicopter during Hawaii rescue exercise

Today in History

1960: American U-2 spy plane shot down over Soviet Union

Get our daily newsletter.