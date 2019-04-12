Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Southern California street racer sentenced for 3 deaths

April 12, 2019 6:43 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California street racer who caused a fiery freeway crash that killed three people has been sentenced to nearly 22 1/2 years in prison.

Thirty-eight-year-old Dealio Lockhart of Whittier was sentenced Friday, a month after he pleaded guilty to 18 charges, including vehicular manslaughter.

Authorities say Lockhart’s Dodge Challenger was doing 127 mph when he lost control and slammed into a UPS tractor-trailer rig during a 2016 race on Interstate 5 in Commerce, near Los Angeles.

The rig went into oncoming lanes and struck another car, causing a chain-reaction crash. The trucker and two people in that car died, while four other people were injured.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy musician plays his sax at a Pacific Partnership event

Today in History

1995: Truck bomb explodes at federal building in Oklahoma City

Get our daily newsletter.