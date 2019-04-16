Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

St. Louis man accused of killing wife after release on bail

April 16, 2019 3:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis man jailed for domestic violence was freed after a nonprofit group posted his $5,000 bail. Authorities say he then went to his wife’s home and beat her to death.

Samuel Lee Scott was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder in the death of his wife, 54-year-old Marcia Johnson. Scott is jailed on $1 million bond.

Scott was charged April 5 for allegedly striking Johnson in the face in January. On April 9, the St. Louis Bail Project posted Scott’s bail and he was released. The project bails out people who are jailed awaiting trial and can’t afford their own bail.

Later that night, a friend took Johnson to a hospital after finding her badly injured. Johnson died Sunday.

Advertisement

Scott does not have a listed attorney.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|24 American Conference Institutes 5th...
4|24 Cybersecurity Technical Excellence...
4|25 Federal Sales Boot Camp
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors together heave USS Ross mooring line

Today in History

1990: Hubble Space Telescope placed in orbit

Get our daily newsletter.