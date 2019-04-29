Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

St. Louis officer pleads not guilty in co-worker’s death

April 29, 2019 12:41 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis police officer has pleaded not guilty in the fatal shooting of a female colleague while playing a variation of Russian roulette.

Twenty-nine-year-old Nathaniel Hendren is charged with first-degree manslaughter and armed criminal action following the January shooting death of Katlyn Alix. The grand jury indictment returned Thursday doesn’t affect the charges but means the case can proceed without a preliminary hearing.

Hendren appeared in court Monday.

Prosecutors say that in the early hours of Jan. 24, Hendren and Alix were drinking and taking turns pointing a gun loaded with one bullet at each other and pulling the trigger. Alix died of a chest wound. Hendren was on-duty at the time. Alix was not.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|7 AFCEA NOVA Small Business Breakfast...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Wounded service members at Walter Reed welcome some friendly visitors

Today in History

1992: First flight of NASA's space shuttle Endeavour launches

Get our daily newsletter.