Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of police official’s son

April 3, 2019 9:12 pm
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police have arrested a man suspected of fatally shooting the son of a high-ranking city police official at a Philadelphia park.

Philadelphia police say they arrested 19-year-old Tyquan Atkinson Wednesday evening in connection to the killing of 20-year-old Nicholas Flacco.

Police say several fights broke out among women in groups in FDR Park and a woman threatened to “call her man.” An armed man later fired twice, left, and then returned 10 to 15 minutes later and shot Flacco, the son of an Internal Affairs commander who was home from college.

Police say Atkinson is charged with murder, criminal conspiracy and other charges.

It’s unclear whether Atkinson has an attorney. A listed number for him couldn’t be found Wednesday.

