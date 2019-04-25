Listen Live Sports

Teen accepted to 115 colleges, offered $3.7M in scholarships

April 25, 2019 1:47 am
 
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A New Orleans teenager has been accepted to 115 colleges and universities across the nation.

NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports Antoinette Love was accepted at every school she applied to and was offered a total of more than $3.7 million in scholarships. She says she plans to visit schools over the next few weeks and make a decision by May.

Born to teen parents and surrounded by four siblings she helps raise, the International High School of New Orleans senior is in several honor societies and will be a first-generation college student. She has maintained a 3.5 grade point average while dual enrolled at a community college and has been described as a gifted painter.

Her mother, Yolanda, says Love’s accomplishments have inspired Love’s parents to consider returning to school.

Information from: The Times-Picayune, http://www.nola.com

