Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Texas teen seriously hurt after falling from Arkansas bluff

April 22, 2019 8:30 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PONCA, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say a 15-year-old Texas boy was seriously hurt after falling from a bluff in Arkansas’ Ozark Mountains, one week after an Iowa college student fell to her death in the same area.

Newton County Sheriff Glenn Wheeler says the boy was hiking Saturday with family when he slipped and fell about 15 feet (4.5 meters) at Mule Tail Falls, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock. The sheriff says the boy severely injured his legs and also had facial injuries.

The area is on the trail to Hawksbill Crag, a scenic overlook that’s popular with hikers and photographers.

Last week , 20-year-old Andrea Norton was with a group of college students from Sioux City, Iowa, when she fell about 100 feet (30 meters) off Hawksbill Crag and died.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|28 World Health Care Congress (WHCC19)
4|29 Military Healthcare Event
4|30 2019 APG Advanced Briefing to Industry
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard aircrew adjusts helicopter during Hawaii rescue exercise

Today in History

1960: American U-2 spy plane shot down over Soviet Union

Get our daily newsletter.